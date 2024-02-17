Farmers' protest: Haryana DGP takes stock of situation at Data Singhwala-Khanauri border point

Chandigarh, Feb 17 (PTI) Strict action will be taken against those who disturb law and order, said Haryana Police chief Shatrujeet Kapur on Saturday after visiting the Data Singhwala-Khanauri border point where farmers have been staying put since their 'Delhi Chalo' march was stopped by security personnel.

Farmers from Punjab began their march to Delhi last Tuesday to press the Centre for various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, but were stopped at Shambhu and Khanauri points on Punjab's border with Haryana which led to clashes. The protesters have stayed put at the two border points for the last five days.

During his visit to the Data Singhwala-Khanauri border point, Kapur held a meeting with police officers and other officials to take stock of the situation and gave them necessary directions.

He stressed that no one can be allowed to disturb law and order.

In a democracy, everyone has the right to express their views but respect for the law is paramount, the DGP said, adding strict action will be taken as per rules against those who disturb law and order.

Additional Director General of Police (Hisar Range) M Ravi Kiran, Superintendent of Police of Jind Sumit Kumar, SP of Nuh Narendra Bijarniya and other police officers were present at the meeting.

Besides a legal guarantee of MSP, the farmers are demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21. PTI CHS NSD NSD