Farmers' protest: Haryana extends suspension of mobile internet in 7 districts till Feb 20

Chandigarh, Feb 19 (PTI) The Haryana government on Monday further extended the ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts by a day till February 20 in the wake of the farmers' ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' agitation.

Advertisment

These districts are Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa, the government said in an order.

The government had earlier extended the suspension on February 13, 15 and 17.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation to put pressure on the Centre for their demands, including a law on a minimum support price (MSP) for crops and loan waivers.

Advertisment

Thousands of protesting farmers continue to camp at the Shambhu and Khanauri points of the Punjab-Haryana border to press for their demands.

The farmers from Punjab began their march to Delhi on Tuesday but were stopped by security personnel at the Shambhu and Khanauri points. The protesters have stayed put at the two border points since then.

The Centre's proposal of buying pulses, maize and cotton by government agencies at an MSP will be discussed by farmers, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher had said earlier in the day on Monday but asserted that they will not back out of their demand for a legal guarantee for an MSP for crops.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, in the order, Additional Chief Secretary of Haryana T V S N Prasad said, "After assessment of the current prevailing law and order situation in the state, the conditions are still critical and tense in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts." "...There is a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in the above-mentioned districts on account of misuse of internet services by spreading inflammatory material and false rumours," Prasad said.

The order has been issued under Section 5 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017.

According to the order, the suspension of the mobile internet services, bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services etc provided on mobile networks, except the voice calls in the jurisdiction of these districts, have been extended till February 20. PTI SUN VSD MNK MNK