Farmers' protest impacts traffic in Noida amid security checks at Delhi borders

Noida: Security was beefed up at Noida's borders with Delhi and checking of vehicles increased on Tuesday in view of a farmers' protest march to the national capital, impacting the traffic movement in the region.

The farmers propose to march to Delhi to press for their demands, including implementation of a law to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for crops. The protesting farmers' groups are largely from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh.

In Uttar Pradesh, Delhi shares its borders with Noida and Ghaziabad, which have often been the centres of sit-in by protestors from the state who are not allowed entry into the capital.

"Various farmers' groups from Noida and Greater Noida have proposed a march to Delhi today (Tuesday) over their demands. In view of this, security has been beefed up Noida's borders with Delhi," a police spokesperson said here.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Vidyasagar Mishra and Additional DCP Manish Mishra are on the ground at the Chilla Border where police personnel are deployed in large numbers, the official added.

DCP (traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav said checking of vehicles is underway at the Noida-Delhi border by police from both the sides.

"This has led to slight pressure on traffic movement. The traffic inside the city is moving at normal pace. There is no (traffic related) problem anywhere in the district," he said.

"Proper arrangements for traffic have been done. QRT (quick response teams), marshals have also been deployed. The vehicular movement is being constantly monitored through the Integrated Safety and Traffic Management System (ISTMS). In addition to all this, we are also using drones to keep a watch on traffic movement," Yadav added.

The police had on Monday issued a traffic advisory, cautioning commuters of possible diversions on various routes in view of the proposed farmers' march to Delhi and urged them to opt for metro rail services to commute.