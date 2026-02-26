Farmers protest in Indore against Eastern Outer Ring Road project; seek halt to land acquisition

Indore, Feb 26 (PTI) Several hundred farmers held a semi-naked protest in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday seeking cancellation of the land acquisition process for a road project, officials said.

The administration is preparing to acquire approximately 2,400 acres of agricultural land belonging to farmers in 44 villages in Indore and Dewas districts for the Eastern Outer Ring Road project, farmer Santosh Somtiya, one of the protesters, told reporters.

The protest by 400 farmers was held at the district magistrate's office. The 85-kilometre Eastern Outer Ring Road passes through Indore and Dewas districts.

Somtiya, who has won several awards for organic farming and agricultural innovations, said the administration claims the road is being built in view of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela scheduled to be held in Ujjain in 2028.

"But the real purpose is to benefit land mafias. Our demand is that this road project be cancelled in the interest of farmers," he said.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Roshan Rai said the administration has spoken to the protesting farmers.

Their problems will be resolved appropriately, Rai asserted. PTI HWP MAS BNM