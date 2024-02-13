Farmers' protest: Multiple gates at 9 stations of Delhi Metro shut

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The Delhi Metro regulated passenger entry and exit at nine stations on Tuesday by shutting some gates in view of the farmers' proposed march to the national capital.

The commuters were allowed to enter or exit these stations through other gates.

Official sources said the gates have been shut as part of security arrangements as requested by the Delhi Police.

The stations where one or more gates are closed are: Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Udyog Bhawan, Janpath, Barakhamba Road, Lok Kalyan Marg and Khan Market, a senior official said.

One gate was closed at Khan Market station, the official added.

At Central Secretariat Metro Station, a staffer said around 1 PM that gates no. 1, 2 and 5 were closed due to "security reasons" while gates no. 3 and 4 were functional.

A poster has been put up near Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) kiosks leading to exit gates towards the Rail Bhawan roundabout.

A massive deployment of police and paramilitary personnel besides multi-layered barricading are in place to seal the national capital borders at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur to prevent the protesting farmers from entering the city during their march.

The Delhi Metro later also posted on X, informing passengers that a few gates may be closed as per security instructions The central Delhi has been put under a heavy security cover in view of the farmers' protest, with personnel in anti-riot gears deployed strategically and metal and concrete barricades regulating access to several key roads, causing hardship to commuters. PTI KND TIR TIR