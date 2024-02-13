Farmers' protest: Rajasthan heightens security at borders with Haryana, Punjab

Jaipur, Feb 13 (PTI) Security has been heightened along Rajasthan’s borders with Haryana and Punjab and mobile internet suspended in three districts in view of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march.

Inspector General of Police, Bikaner Range, Om Prakash visited the Ratanpura border and reviewed the arrangements. He spoke to police personnel and issued necessary instructions.

He said mobile internet has been suspended for the day in Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar and Anupgarh districts and borders have been sealed.

"Security is high at the borders. Ten checkpoints have been set up at the borders in Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar and Anupgarh," Prakash said.

"There are no farmers in the rest of the area except for Sadhuwali in Sriganganagar. Around 200 farmers are expected to gather at Sadhuwali and additional policemen have been deployed there," he said. PTI SDA IJT IJT