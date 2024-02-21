Farmers' protest: Tear gas shells fired at Shambhu, Khanauri border points to disperse protesters

Chandigarh, Feb 21 (PT) The Haryana Police on Wednesday hurled tear gas shells to disperse farmers from Punjab at Shambhu and Khanauri border points as they tried to move towards the barricades stalling their protest march to Delhi.

The farmers, demanding a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for their crops, had announced that they would resume their protest at 11 am Wednesday, after their fourth round of talks with the government failed to resolve the issue.

As some of them tried to begin to move towards the multi-layered barricades at Shambhu, near Ambala in Haryana, police dispersed them with tear gas. After a lull, there was a similar incident again.

A drone was also spotted over the protest site in Shambhu A similar situation was witnessed in Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border when Haryana Police lobbed multiple rounds of tear gas to disperse farmers as they moved towards the barricades.

Following the tear gas shelling, a chaotic situation was witnessed with farmers running for cover as the smoke enveloped the area near the Khanauri border.

Many protesting farmers were seen wearing masks and protective glasses to protect themselves from the gas.

Farmer leaders have asked farmers to maintain calm and peace at the border points.

Protesting farmers had rejected the BJP-led Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years.

Thousands of farmers, who began the march to Delhi on February 13, were stopped at the Haryana border itself, where they clashed with security personnel. The farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri points on Punjab's border with Haryana since then.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP for crops and a farm loan waiver. PTI CHS VSD NB NB