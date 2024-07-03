Farmers protesting for irrigation water detained in Rajasthan's Bundi

Bundi (Rajasthan), Jul 3 (PTI) The police on Wednesday detained 17 farmers, who were protesting on a highway here for release of water into canals for irrigation.

The farmers were demonstrating under the banner of Sugar Mill Sayunkt Kisan Samanvay Samiti since Tuesday morning.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Aashish Bhargav, the circle officer of the area, said that at least 17 farmers, who were demonstrating for release of canal water since Tuesday morning at the Ganesh temple on on the Kota-Lalsot mega highway were detained on Wednesday afternoon.

They were released later in the afternoon, he added.

Bhargav said the divisional commissioner, Kota, has now called a meeting with the farmers, public representatives and other stakeholders on July 8 to address the canal water issue. Additional Divisional Commissioner Brijmohan Bairwa said it was conveyed to the farmers' delegation in an earlier meeting that water will be released into the canals after excess water in the dams, which is currently not available due to insufficient rain and besides water in the dams in Chambal river is an inter state issue between Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and a decision on it is taken accordingly.

The next meeting to address the same issue has now been called on July 8 and a decision on release of water into canals will be made in accordance with availability of water in dams by that time, he added.

Meanwhile, Giriraj Gautam, one of the detained farmers, said the police arrested them while they were heading to the Kota Barrage after unsuccessful second round of talks with the the divisional commissioner.

Gautam said the Command Area Development (CAD) authorities have now called a meeting of the farmers' public representatives and senior officials on July 8 to address the issue.

He added that they would continue their demonstration outside the divisional commissioner's office in case the water is not released into canals. PTI CORR AS AS