Farmers raise slogans against Centre from Delhi's Ramlila Maidan

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Farmers in large numbers gathered at the Ramlila Ground here on Thursday to take part in a "Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat" that has been convened to protest against the BJP-led Centre's policies regarding the farming sector.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer organisations that spearheaded a protest at Delhi's borders in 2020-21 against three agriculture laws that have since been repealed, has said a resolution will be passed at the "Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat" to "intensify the fight" against the Centre's policies.

The farmers raised slogans against the Centre at the protest venue.

Police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters to avoid the roads leading to central Delhi in view of the farmers' gathering. The number of paramilitary personnel deployed at Delhi's borders has also been increased as the farmers have been asked not to come to the capital with their tractor-trolleys, officials said.

The Delhi Police has given permission to the farmers to hold the event on the conditions that there would not be a gathering of more than 5,000 people, no tractor-trolleys and no march to the Ramlila Maidan. PTI NIT SLB RC