Farmers respected in new UP of new India: CM Adityanath

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that farmers are respected in the new Uttar Pradesh of new India.

"This is the new Uttar Pradesh of new India, where farmers are respected. The government bows down and respects their hard work and efforts," he said.

Addressing farmers at the Kisan Samman Diwas programme held in Lucknow at the Lok Bhavan on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, Adityanath said, "Your hard work and effort is not only increasing the respect of Uttar Pradesh but by becoming a part of the development journey, it is helping in establishing UP as a major economy of the country." The UP CM said, "The result of your hard work is that we have increased the rate of agricultural development to nine per cent." As per the vision of the prime minister, if the state has to become a one trillion dollar economy by 2027-28, then the pace of the current growth rate has to be increased thrice, he said.

Adityanath also launched the Kisan Mitra AI App and honoured farmers, agricultural entrepreneurs, FPOs and agricultural scientists. A short film was shown on the programme. He also released the Farmers' Yashgatha Vikas Yatra book, the UP government said in a statement.

"In nine-and-a-half years, we have seen a changing India. For the first time, Annadata farmers felt that they too were part of the primary agenda of a government.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, changes were made in the lives of farmers through Prime Minister Farmer Crop Insurance, Prime Minister Agricultural Irrigation Scheme, MSP at one-and-a-half times the cost and Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi," he said.

Adityanath also said, "We have just launched an application. How AI can be used as Kisan Mitra through the app. Now every query of the farmers will be answered through smartphones." Before the programme at Lok Bhawan, CM Adityanath paid floral tributes to Chaudhary Charan Singh's statue and portrait in the Vidhan Bhavan.

After this, Chief Minister Adityanath gave away the keys of tractors to the farmers under the Krishak Uphaar Yojana and flagged off the tractors.

During this, UP Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, ministers Dr Sanjay Nishad, JPS Rathore, Girish Chand Yadav, Dinesh Pratap Singh, Balveer Singh Aulakh, Lucknow's Mayor Sushma Kharkwal and Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra were also present, the statement said.