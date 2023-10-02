Farmers run over by speeding car in Bareilly village, die on the spot

Bareilly (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) Two persons were run over and killed by a speeding car in the Sirauli area here while they were resting near a field, police said on Monday.

The incident took place Sunday night when Purshottam Das, 35, and Vishal Kumar, 19, both residents of Hardaspur village here, were in their field to protect their crops from stray cattle.

A speeding car hit them while they were taking a rest on a roadside, Sirauli Police Station SHO Rajesh Maurya said.

The two were dragged under the car for more than 10 metres before it fell into a ditch, Maurya said. Both of them died on the spot.

After the incident, angry villagers placed their bodies on the road demanding local BJP MLA and Minister Dharmpal Singh visit the spot.

They alleged there are no arrangements to save crops of farmers from stray cattle.

Car driver Ganesh, who was stated to be drunk at the time of the incident, also got injured and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Administration officials convinced the protesters to clear the road later and the jam was lifted. PTI COR ABN ABN VN VN