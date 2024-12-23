Farmers should be allowed to protest at Parliament: Naresh Tikait

Amroha (UP), Dec 23 (PTI) Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) National President Naresh Tikait on Monday said farmers should also be allowed to protest in the Parliament premises on their issues like political parties.

"Chaudhary Charan Singh was the spokesperson of the farmers. It is unfortunate that during the winter session of Parliament, the issues of farmers became secondary due to unnecessary protests and noise of political parties, he said.

He was addressing a gathering on the occasion of birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. The BKU celebrated the day as "Kisan Shakti" diwas by performing havan-yagya.

"No political party appeared serious about the problems of rural India. Farmers should be allowed to protest in the Parliament premises regarding their demands," he said.

In his address, Tikait said all the MPs and MLAs who claim to represent the villages and farmers are leaders of their respective parties but they neither their leaders nor farmers like Chaudhary Charan Singh. PTI CORR ABN ABN NB NB