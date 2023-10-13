Farmers should get into business of selling agri products, says V-P Dhankhar

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday urged farmers to get actively involved in the trade and export of agricultural products and use the latest technology to boost their income.

Highlighting huge trade and business opportunities in agricultural products and food items, he said people educated in IITs and IIMs are also entering the agro industry.

Dhankhar also said he feels children of farmers should take an early lead in entering the business of selling agriculture and dairy products.

The vice-president was addressing a group of farmers from Haryana in the Parliament House complex.

During his recent visit to Haryana, he had invited the farmers to Parliament.

The vice-president described the farmers as the backbone of the country's economy and said being a farmer is a matter of pride.

Underlining the importance of agriculture in India's economy, Dhankhar said, "When the farmer is happy, it brings happiness to the whole country and all sections of society enjoy prosperity." He asked them to think new and diversify their farming activities into newer areas, according to an official statement. PTI NAB SZM