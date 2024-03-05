Farmers' stir: Ambala-Chandigarh national highway reopens after three weeks

Ambala, Mar 5 (PTI) Authorities have reopened the Ambala-Chandigarh national highway that was closed for the last three weeks to prevent the entry of protesting farmers from Punjab who wanted to march to Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

However, the Haryana-Punjab border in Shambu near Ambala continues to remain barricaded.

Ambala administration opened a single lane of the Ambala-Chandigarh highway near Sadopur late Monday night, removing the barricades to enable traffic movement, the officials said.

Earlier, commuters had to take various diversions to reach their destinations.

The protesting farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points after their "Delhi Chalo" march was stopped by security personnel.

They began the march on February 13 but were stopped by the security forces, which led to clashes at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points on the Haryana-Punjab border.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers to press the government to accept their demands which include that the Centre should give a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. PTI Cor SUN RT RT