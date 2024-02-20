Farmers' stir: Traffic diversions in Greater Noida on Wednesday

Noida, Feb 20 (PTI) Commuters in Greater Noida may have to face traffic diversions on Wednesday in view of a protest march called by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait), the local police has cautioned.

Farmers have planned to converge at the Knowledge Park metro station on tractors and private vehicles. Thereafter, they will take out a march that will pass the India Expo Mart, Sharda University, LG roundabout and Moser Bear roundabout to culminate at the Collectorate in Surajpur, according to police.

In view of the situation and in order to ensure smooth traffic movement, diversions, if required, may be placed from Galgotia Cut, Pari Chowk, LG Roundabout, Moser Bear Roundabout, Durga Talkies Roundabout and Surajpur Chowk, police said.

"Emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass safely during traffic diversions. Please use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience and in case of traffic inconvenience, you can contact the traffic helpline number 9971009001," police said in the advisory.

Earlier in the day, BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait had announced that farmers' will stage protests outside collectorate offices in every district of the state.

Tikait made the announcement while addressing a farmers' congregation at Sisauli in Muzaffarnagar.

"After February 21's march, we have programmes on February 26 and 27 in support of the issues raised by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political). Our tractors would move towards Delhi from all directions till the Ghazipur border," he said.

"We will not go into Delhi but park our tractors on the highways at the border. The government has time and it should negotiate with the farmers' committee (the SKM (Non-Political) team interacting with the Union Ministers)," he said.

Tikait also called upon the farming community to prepare for an "aandolan" if they have to save their lands. PTI KIS ANB ANB