Farmers take out tractor rallies against Punjab govt's land pooling policy

Ludhiana/Hoshiarpur, Jul 30 (PTI) Farmers on Wednesday took out tractor rallies at several places in Punjab against the AAP government's land pooling policy, following a call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

The protesters demanded the withdrawal of the policy, claiming it was "anti-farmers".

"The state government is trying to grab the farmers' fertile land through this policy. It is absolutely anti-farmers," said SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal.

The protest rallies were taken out in Samrala, Jodhan, Koom Kalan, Jagraon and Dakha in Ludhiana district.

The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) extended its support to the SKM's call and held protests in Amritsar, Jalandhar, Mansa, Bathinda, and Sangrur, among other places.

KMM leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, "The state government should withdraw the land pooling policy immediately before the mounting anger of farmers against the policy forces it to do so." A farmer at one of the protest sites said, "Through the tractor march, we are giving a clear message that we will not give away our land." The KMM leaders said the protests witnessed participation from farmers, labourers, youth and women, marking a "historic" show of unity and resistance against the "land acquisition" in the name of development.

They alleged that, having "failed" on all the fronts, the AAP government was desperate to "grab" the land of farmers and asserted that they would not let the Bhagwant Mann dispensation succeed.

In Hoshiarpur, farmers and residents of Shergarh and Purhiran villages held a protest march against the policy. Farmers at the two places also barred Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders from entering the villages.

Hoardings with the message "No Entry for AAP leaders" were displayed in the main streets and near the land covered under the scheme under the banners of 'Zameen Bachao Punjab Bachao Doaba' and Nagar Nivasi Purhiran-Shergarh, declaring that no party leader would be allowed entry unless the policy is withdrawn.

Around 550 acres of land in the two villages, located near the Purhiran bypass, are covered under the scheme.

Villagers claimed that the majority of farmers, including marginal landholders, are unwilling to give up their land.

Manjit Singh Rai, State President of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Doaba), accused the government of forcibly acquiring fertile agricultural land under the guise of development.

"My own land is part of this scheme. I own seven acres of agricultural land, and all of it has been proposed under the land pooling policy. The government is snatching away our livelihoods," he said.

Municipal Councillor from ward no 19, Harpal Singh, said a portion of his land is under the purview of the scheme and extended support to the farmers.

Shergarh Sarpanch Mohan Lal said about 70-80 farming families, including many marginal farmers, own land which comes under the scheme.

Highlighting the economic impact, the sarpanch said Shergarh has about 2,600 voters and high-yield farmland producing up to four crops annually, including maize, wheat, potatoes, and peas.

Many farmers also grow seasonal vegetables, with even marginal farmers earning over Rs 3 lakh per year. The area is a major vegetable supplier to Himachal Pradesh, he said.

Balwinder Singh, a resident of Shergarh, said, "If farming is not allowed here, where will the supply of fresh vegetables to the city come from in the future?" He said he owns 30 acres of fertile land, all of which falls under the land pooling policy.

"This land provides fresh vegetables to Hoshiarpur city every day. If this land is lost, there will be a shortage of vegetables in the region in the coming days," he said.

Responding to the protest, AAP's Hoshiarpur district president Gurwinder Pabla asserted that no land was being acquired forcibly.

"All decisions will be made with the full consent of farmers... the government will not act against anyone's will, and any steps taken will be based on mutual agreement," he said.

The AAP government has been facing flak from the opposition parties and various farmer bodies, which dubbed its land pooling policy a "looting" scheme to rob the farmers of their fertile land.

The ruling party, however, has hit out at the opposition, accusing it of spreading misleading propaganda against the state government's policy, with AAP leaders describing it as a "farmer-friendly" scheme.

The state government plans to acquire around 65,000 acres of land in 164 villages at many places for developing residential and industrial zones.

The Punjab Cabinet last month gave its nod to the policy and asserted that not a single yard will be forcibly acquired from land owners.

Under the policy, an owner will be given a 1,000 square yard of residential plot and a 200 square yard of commercial plot in fully developed land in lieu of one acre of land, the state government had said.

After clearing the policy last month, the government had said it was designed to foster transparent and planned urban development across the state. PTI COR CHS RHL