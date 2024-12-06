Farmers to begin Delhi march from Shambhu border at 1 pm for MSP demand

Chandigarh: A 'jatha' (group) of 101 farmers will embark on a foot march to Delhi at 1 pm on Friday from their protest site at the Shambhu border on the Punjab and Haryana border.

Advertisment

The farmers are marching to force the Centre for a legal guarantee for minimum support price for crops.

A heavy deployment of security personnel has been made on the Haryana side of the border.

The Ambala district administration has already issued an order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), restricting any unlawful assembly of five or more persons in the district.

Advertisment

According to the order issued by the deputy commissioner, any procession on foot, vehicles, or other modes has been prohibited till further orders.

Meanwhile, Ambala authorities ordered the closure of all government and private schools in the district.

"The government and private schools will remain closed on Friday," District Education Officer Ambala Suresh Kumar said.

Advertisment

A multilayered barricading is already in place at the Shambhu border point — Rajpura (Punjab)-Ambala (Haryana) – on National Highway-44.

Water cannons have also been deployed at the Shambhu border.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher termed the 101 farmers who will begin the march 'marjeevras', someone willing to die for a cause.

Advertisment

Pandher, who said the march would be carried out in a "peaceful manner," slammed the Haryana administration's prohibiting the foot march.

On Thursday, he said farmers will not take any tractor-trolley with them.

The Ambala deputy commissioner-cum-district magistrate in an order dated November 30 prohibited unlawful assembly of five or more persons, and taking out any procession on foot, vehicles or through any other mode.

Advertisment

"It is apprehended that a large number of protesters are likely to come from Punjab and Haryana and assemble at Shambhu border to move towards Delhi.

"Hence, appropriate steps need to be taken at the border points and within the district, including issuance of prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS so as not to allow movement of any such person without prior permission," the order read.

According to farmers, the first 'jatha' will be led by farmer leaders Satnam Singh Pannu, Surinder Singh Chautala, Surjit Singh Phul, and Baljinder Singh.

Advertisment

The 'jatha' will carry only essential items with them.

Central paramilitary forces have also been deployed on the Haryana side of the border.

The Ambala district administration on Wednesday asked the farmers to reconsider their march and contemplate any action only after obtaining permission from Delhi Police.

Advertisment

The farmers are gathered under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

Meanwhile, SKM leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal continue to be on his fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border point.

Besides MSP, the farmers are also demanding farm debt waiver, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases (against farmers), and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of farmers who died during the previous agitation in 2020-21 are also part of their demands.