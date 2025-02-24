Farmers to get Rs 3,000 more under state-run scheme: CM

Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the state government would raise its contribution to the state-run Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana (NSMNY) by Rs 3,000 annually, raising the amount to Rs 9,000.

This initiative aims to provide a total of Rs 15,000 to eligible farmers each year.

He said the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PMKSNY) and NSMNY currently offer Rs 6,000 each to eligible farmers per year.

"Maharashtra government has launched NSMNY on the lines of PMKSNY. Both schemes give Rs 6,000 each to eligible farmers. The Maharashtra government will soon increase its contribution in the state scheme by Rs 3,000 so that farmers will get Rs 15,000 in a year," Fadnavis said at an event.

This rise demonstrates the state's commitment to supporting its agricultural sector, which is important for the livelihoods of many residents, he said.

Fadnavis said the government was criticised by the Opposition and other sections in the past after the NKSY was launched.

He said agriculturists have realised how funds helps them in buying things for agriculture.

"This announcement is part of efforts by the Maharashtra government to enhance agricultural productivity and relieve financial stress on farmers. Additionally, the NSMNY provides extra Rs 6,000 annually to farmers, complementing the benefits of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi," the chief minister added.

Fadnavis also announced plans to transport approximately 100 TMC water from the Gosikhurd dam in the Vidarbha region to Buldana district, located some 500 kilometres away.

"This project will use excess water from the Vainganga River, connecting it to the Nalganga in Buldana, creating a new 550-km-long river. This will benefit seven districts covering the arid regions. Nearly 10 lakh acres of land will benefit from this river linking project," he added.