Farmers to hold protest outside Ambala SP office on July 17 against activist's arrest

Ambala, Jul 6 (PTI) Farmer leaders on Saturday said they will hold a protest outside the office of the superintendent of police here on July 17 against the arrest of farmer activist Navdeep Singh.

Navdeep Singh was arrested during the farmers' protest in March and has been booked on multiple charges, including rioting and attempt to murder.

Bharti Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) leader Amarjit Singh Mohri said the the Ambala SP office will be gheraoed on July 17 and 18 to protest against against the arrest of Navdeep Singh.

The farmer leaders are demanding the activist's release. A meeting of the farmer leaders was held here to plan the protest.

The call for the protest was earlier given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha which are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers to press the Union government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price for crops.

The farmers have been staying put at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 when their march was stopped by the security forces.