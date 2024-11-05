Farmers under SKM banner hold state-level panchayat in Kurukshetra, protest 'shortage' of DAP

Kurukshetra, Nov 5 (PTI) Farmers under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) held a state-level panchayat here and protested the alleged shortage of DAP fertiliser, 'tardy' paddy procurement and police cases being registered over stubble burning.

They tried to hold a march towards the Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's local residence but later held a protest on the road after being stopped by police.

The panchayat drawn from several farmer organisations was addressed by senior SKM leaders who slammed the BJP government in Haryana for its "callous attitude" towards the agriculture sector and farmers, the morcha said in a statement.

They claimed that BJP leaders had promised during the assembly election that their government would purchase paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal on the lines of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, but procurement was not being done satisfactorily.

Paddy lifting is too slow which is causing hardships to growers, while there is also a shortage of DAP, the SKM leaders alleged.

They gave the call to observe "Chetavani Diwas" on November 26 at the national level, along with trade unions and agricultural labourer organisations, to mark the fourth anniversary of the farmers' agitation against the now-repealed farm laws on the borders of Delhi.

District-level protests will also be held on November 26 to press for the implementation of their main demands, including a legal guarantee for the purchase of all crops on MSP, the SKM said.

Prominent among those who addressed the protest included Darshan Pal, Rattan Maan, Suresh Koth, Jogender Nain, Mandeep Nathwan and Sukhdev Jammu. PTI COR SUN IJT