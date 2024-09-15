Farmers' unity will be 'final nail in BJP's coffin': Rajasthan Cong chief Dotasra

Jaipur, Sep 14 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra launched a scathing attack on the BJP during a farmers' meeting in Bikaner, asserting that the unity of farmers will be the "final nail in the BJP's coffin".

The farmers' meeting was organised by the party in Sridungargarh.

"Every farmers' meeting across the country is now a wake-up call for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The unity of farmers will be the final nail in the BJP's coffin," he said.

"The BJP came to power by deceiving the people and has failed to deliver on a single promise made to them. Farmers have been among the most neglected people under the BJP rule," Dotasra said.

He also targeted Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and questioned the performance of his government.

"The chief minister is travelling to Japan and South Korea but he cannot resolve the issue of waiving farmers' loans. The people voted for the BJP to form a government, but it has turned into a circus," Dotasra alleged.

Dotasra labelled the state government as a "parchi sarkaar", alleging the administration in the state is entirely controlled by the Delhi leadership.

"The state government is being dictated by slips (parchi) from the high command in Delhi. Ministers, MLAs, and bureaucrats do not listen to the chief minister," he alleged.

Calling for unity in the upcoming by-elections on seven Assembly seats in Rajasthan, Dotasra urged Congress supporters to stand together against the BJP. PTI SDA MNK MNK