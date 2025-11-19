Farmers urge PM Modi to honour Nammalvar, Palekar for contributions to organic farming

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu Nov 19 (PTI) Farmers attending the Natural Organic Farmers Summit here on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant nationwide recognition to renowned organic farming scientists Nammalvar from Tamil Nadu and Subhash Palekar from Maharashtra.

At the summit, the PM distributed Rs 18,000 crore as 21st installment of the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to 9 crore farmers.

In his brief address, South India Chief Coordinator for the Summit Dr K Ramaswamy said, "Soon after a delegation of farmers from Tamil Nadu met Modi to invite him for the event, he (Modi) immediately accepted our request. Today, up on his arrival he told us that you invited me, I am here. This is what he (Modi) told." "We are duty bound to extend our gratitude for accepting our request," he said.

Welcoming Modi on behalf of the farming community from the Southern states, Ramaswamy appealed for improved farming practices to enhance livelihood of farmers.

He suggested adopting simpler cultivation methods to reduce the time involved in seed, seedling, and harvesting processes.

"... If we adopt a simple procedure and can insure the seedling, harvesting may be completed sooner. This will enhance the livelihood of the farmers. The Centre should come forward to look into this," he said.

Ramaswamy urged the PM to honour Nammalvar and Subhash Phalekar with nationwide recognition for their pioneering work in organic agriculture.

"These two people introduced organic farming in the country. We sincerely pray to the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) for a nationwide recognition for them." Echoing the appeal, President of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu, P R Pandian requested the Centre to bestow the 'Bharat Rathna' on Nammalvar for his contribution to organic farming.

"... we should take the policies of Nammalvar to the world. He may not be here with us today. But, his (Nammalvar's) policies are here. We request that Nammalvar be awarded the Bharat Rathna," he said.

Pandian credited the Centre with ensuring Tamil Nadu received its due share of Cauvery water and for enabling the continuation of 'Jallikattu' (bull taming sport).

"Though the sport was banned, a bill was introduced by the Centre under the leadership of the Prime Minister allowing its conduct in Tamil Nadu," he recalled.

He also called for adequate laws to prevent indiscriminate conversion of agricultural lands for construction purposes. "... we are not against the industry, we want it to grow but at the same time, agriculture must grow too," he said. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH