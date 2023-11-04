Farmers, youth, women are unhappy in Rajasthan; BJP will form next govt: Sudhanshu Trivedi

Jaipur, Nov 4 (PTI) Law and order situation in Rajasthan has deteriorated during the tenure of Congress government, and farmers and youth in the state are unhappy, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday.

The Rajya Sabha MP expressed confidence that BJP will form the next government with a historic mandate in the upcoming assembly elections of the state.

Talking to reporters here, Trivedi said that in the last five years, there was rampant corruption in the Ashok Gehlot government. He targeted the Congress government over women’s safety, and said “appeasement” was also at its peak.

“Farmers and youths are unhappy, while the law and order situation has deteriorated during the tenure of Congress government in the state.” Trivedi said.

The BJP leader said the morale of the fundamentalists was not as high as it is now in Rajasthan.

Highlighting Centre's schemes, Trivedi said, “The central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened 3.40 crore Jan Dhan accounts through which Rs 12,000 crore was deposited.” Under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, loans were given to 25 lakh beneficiaries in the state, out of which nine lakh women got the benefit of this scheme, he said.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, 70,316 kilometres of roads have been built, of which more than 15,000 kilometres of road connect the ‘dhanis’ (hamlets) to villages, he said.

Trivedi said that under the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, more than 82 lakh farmers received a total of Rs 16,000 crore.

“We have full confidence that now is the time for change. People of Rajasthan have made up their mind for change. BJP will form the government in Rajasthan with a historic mandate.” Assembly elections are due in the state on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3. PTI AG SKY SKY