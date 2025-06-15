Farmland dispute triggers trouble in Manipur’s Leitanpokpi area

Imphal, Jun 15 (PTI) Tensions flared up in the border areas of Manipur's Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts on Sunday morning after Kuki and Meitei villagers targeted each other with stones and slingshots over cultivating a piece of land, officials said.

According to officials, at least three persons sustained minor injuries in the incident which took place at Leitanpokpi in Imphal East district.

Police said trouble started around 10 am, when Meitei farmers from Leitanpokpi went with a tractor to plough a paddy field at Sadu Lampak village near a Kuki settlement.

Seeing the farmers, Kuki villagers came down from the nearby hills in Kangpokpi district and allegedly objected to any move to cultivate land.

Nandeibam Mobi, a Meitei farmer who went to plough the field, told reporters, "The field at Sadu Lampak was not attended during the last two years due to the conflict, but with the situation improving, Meitei farmers went to plough the land. We had taken permission from security forces. Today, when we started working, a large number of Kuki villagers came down from a nearby hill village and objected to our presence on our own land, claiming it as theirs." The low-lying Leitanpokpi area has witnessed numerous incidents of armed clashes between Kuki and Meitei groups since violence erupted in the state in May 2023.

Police said security forces are continuously attending to the situation and right now things are under control.

They added that extra forces, along with the Superintendent of Police (SP), are monitoring the area closely.

Police said, "Some Kuki villagers came and said the paddy field does not belong to Meiteis. Meanwhile, some Meiteis also came to the spot, following which arguments started." PTI COR MNB