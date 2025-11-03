Farooq Abdullah accuses L-G of sitting on files, urges PM to restore statehood

Jammu, Nov 3 (PTI) National Conference president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Monday accused Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of sitting on government files and obstructing the implementation of business rules.

He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure swift restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

"He (L-G) is sitting on the files. How many times will I tell him? Scores of files are with him and they are not moving. I told him one day that you have demoted Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences. He said, 'No, no, it has got its autonomy.' It was a complete lie," Abdullah told reporters here.

Responding to a question from reporters about the chief minister and the L-G criticising each other, he said, "I hope those who are sitting on the files will send them back. Business rules must be implemented, shouldn't they?" The former chief minister said this is the people's government. "The people have voted for this government. The rules must be fully implemented," he added.

Asked if the L-G was preventing the elected government from performing its duties, Abdullah said it was not about stopping work but about interfering.

"It is the way he is dealing with things. He is delaying them, that is all he does. He must stop doing it. He should be a friend of the people and the government. That's what he is sitting there for," the senior leader said.

On statehood restoration, Abdullah expressed optimism and appealed to the Prime Minister to pay attention to Jammu and Kashmir's problems.

"God willing, that too will happen. It will happen soon," he said. "I request the Prime Minister to be benevolent on Jammu and Kashmir so that its difficulties are removed." "We request him to give special attention to the statehood matter and ensure that it is restored as soon as possible," he said.

Abdullah added that the Secretariat's arrival would benefit Jammu and urged people to unite for the region's development. "I hope Jammu will get the greatest benefit from it," he added.