Farooq Abdullah asks NC workers to prepare for panchayat elections

Jammu, Jan 22 (PTI) National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Monday called upon party workers to start preparing for the upcoming panchayat elections, emphasizing the need for unity to "rebuild" Jammu and Kashmir.

The development comes after the Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission on Monday concluded annual revision of panchayat electoral rolls and said more than 70 lakh voters, including over 34 lakh women, are eligible to vote in the upcoming panchayat elections.

“Prepare for elections. Whenever elections are held, be ready from today,” he said, addressing a gathering of party workers here.

He urged NC workers to choose candidates who genuinely want to serve the people and emphasized the need for honesty and unity to "rebuild" Jammu and Kashmir. “Together, we can overcome these challenges and bring our region back on the path of progress,” he said.

Recalling the 2024 assembly elections, Abdullah said, “In previous elections, many believed it wouldn’t happen, but they were eventually announced, leaving many unprepared.” Abdullah urged party workers to remain truthful with the public and avoid misleading promises. “Tell people what you can do and what you cannot. Do not mislead them with greener pastures; it will not work,” he said.

He also warned against disloyalty within the party, stating, “don’t project yourself as NC workers while voting for the lotus (BJP's symbol). I have seen such behaviour before. Today, many are joining NC because we are in power, but we must prioritize those who have sacrificed for the party over opportunists.” Calling for unity among leaders, he said, “Love and support those who have stood by the organization. First, put your house in order. If your house is not in order, how can the country be in order?” Highlighting the challenges J&K is facing, Abdullah said various sectors including education, healthcare, power, and water supply are facing issues.

“God has placed a crown of thorns on our heads. It is our responsibility to fight these challenges and resolve the difficulties of the people. If we fail to address these issues, what is the purpose of governance?” he asked.

He criticized past governments, alleging corruption in infrastructure projects. “The Centre sent crores of rupees for water supply infrastructure, but much of it was embezzled. These issues need to be investigated.” On power generation, he expressed frustration over local resources being used to benefit other states. “The electricity generated here is sent to Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, while we remain deprived. This shows their love for our state,” he remarked.

Abdullah also raised concerns about unemployment and the exodus of locals. “Most of the workers in power projects are from outside. Where will our people go?” he asked.

He criticized the alleged targeting of industrialists by investigative agencies like the Enforcement Directorate. “Industrialists are being hounded, forcing many to leave the country. Some have moved to Arab countries to continue their work. Until such harassment stops, we cannot make progress,” he said.

Abdullah also called for an inclusive nation. “A country cannot thrive if only one flower blooms while others wither. True Bharat is when everyone — regardless of language, religion, or region — is happy and prosperous,” he said.

“Those who want to make this country a one-colour nation will not succeed. I envision India of Nehru, Gandhi, and Abdullah — a progressive and inclusive nation,” he said.

Abdullah compared India’s industrial environment to that of the Arab world, emphasizing the need for supportive policies that encourage local businesses.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the people of J&K and called for collective efforts to address the UT's challenges. “I may be 90 years old, but Allah has given me the strength to think about your welfare and fight for your rights,” he said. PTI AB AB KVK KVK