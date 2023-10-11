Farooq Abdullah calls for celebrating strength, resilience, potential of every girl child

Srinagar, Oct 11 (PTI) National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday called for celebrating the strength, resilience and potential of every girl child.

In a message of the eve of the International Day of the Girl Child, Abdullah said a daughter is a great bounty and an honour granted by the god.

"The fruit of raising daughters righteously is a reward in this life before a reward in the hereafter. On this International Day of the Girl Child, let us amplify girls' voices and recommit ourselves to build a world where every girl can lead and thrive," the Lok sabha MP from Srinagar said.

The NC has pioneered the cause of women's education and removing gender disparity, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said, adding that the party will continue to work for the growth and safety of "our daughters, sisters and mothers". PTI SSB RC