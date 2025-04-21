Farooq Abdullah calls for relocation of families hit by Ramban flash floods

Jammu, Apr 21 (PTI) National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah on Monday called for relocation and rehabilitation of the families affected by the flash floods triggered by heavy rain and cloudbursts that caused widespread devastation in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district.

Calling it a "national disaster", he urged the Centre to step in and provide immediate assistance to the affected people.

The landslide-hit Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained closed for a second consecutive day, with a senior National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) official saying the road clearance operation, underway at 20 locations, was likely to take about six days.

Hundreds of vehicles were left stranded on the strategic 250-kilometre highway after Sunday's heavy rainfall and cloudbursts triggered flash floods, landslides and mudslides in the district.

Three persons, including two minor siblings, were killed and more than 100 people were rescued as the natural calamity caused massive damage to infrastructure, including roads and residential buildings. A number of vehicles were also buried under the debris.

"This is a very big disaster -- it is actually a national disaster. Entire villages have been affected. Three people have died and we are still uncertain about the full extent of the damage. I hope the government of India and the prime minister will provide maximum assistance and support to these people," Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of a function.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state said another cloudburst had occurred at a separate location, claiming two more lives.

"These are major natural disasters. We need to act urgently and put measures in place to prevent their recurrence," he said.

Calling for better water management systems, Abdullah laid stress on the need for repairing 'nullahs (canals)' to ensure proper flow and reduce the risk of future disasters.

"We need to fix the canals so that their water flows directly and doesn't scatter. The entire mountain has collapsed. People can no longer live there, they must be relocated and resettled in safer areas," Abdullah said.

He also emphasised "everyone needs to step in -- whether it is the central or the state government" and added, "This is the time to act and save lives." Abdullah highlighted the fragile condition of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway -- the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.

"It has been badly affected. If the train had been operational, people could have used it and been safe. Unfortunately, the weather was so bad that even the prime minister could not come (for its inauguration)," he said.

Underscoring the urgent need for alternative connectivity, Abdullah said, "The burden on Mughal Road has increased and people are being stopped at Sundarbani (Rajouri) and released in phases. We have only one road -- it has become a path of destruction." The Mughal Road connects the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch in the Jammu region with south Kashmir's Shopian district.

Pitching for more tunnels to avoid disasters, he said a tunnel from Doda must be expedited.

"A tunnel on the Mughal Road is also essential. We need multiple alternative routes to connect the region," Abdullah said. PTI AB SZM SZM