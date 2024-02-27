Advertisment
National

Farooq Abdullah calls for strengthening INDIA bloc

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Srinagar, Feb 27 (PTI) National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday called for strengthening the opposition's INDIA bloc to save the country's "secular visage".

"There is a need to make the INDIA bloc strong so that the country is saved from the disaster the BJP has done in the last 10 years," a National Conference statement quoted Abdullah as saying.

The Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar said his son Omar Abdullah is in constant contact with the Congress and a decision on the seat-share arrangement for the parliamentary polls will come to the fore in the coming days.

"Omar (Abdullah) is talking with them and hopefully a decision on seat sharing will come out in the coming days. It is imperative to make the INDIA alliance strong. Being a part of the country, we have to make this alliance powerful," Abdullah added. PTI SSB SZM

