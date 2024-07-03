Farooq Abdullah chairs NC working group meeting to deliberate on J-K assembly polls

Srinagar, Jul 3 (PTI) National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah chaired a working group meeting of the party on Wednesday to deliberate on several issues, including the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NC working group meeting, known as the 'Majlis-e-Amila', was convened at the party's headquarters Nawa-i-Subah here, the party said in a statement.

The meeting will continue on Thursday as well with a focus on strategising and charting a course for the assembly elections, it added.

NC vice-president Omar Abdullah, general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar and other senior leaders attended the meeting.

"The discussions held during the meeting are sure to pave the way for a strong and united front as the National Conference gears up for the upcoming electoral battle. The commitment and dedication of the working group members present at the Majlis-e-Amila exemplified the unwavering resolve to uphold the values and principles that the National Conference stands for," the statement read.

The working group members unanimously affirmed the NC's unwavering commitment to serving the people of J&K and the "restoration of their abridged rights".

They also pledged to conquer any challenges with Farooq and Omar Abdullah leading the way, the party added.

The Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission to hold the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30. PTI SSB IJT IJT