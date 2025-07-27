Farooq Abdullah condemns killing of Gujjar man in Jammu

Srinagar, Jul 27 (PTI) National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday expressed anguish over the recent killing of a Gujjar man in cross-firing with police in Jammu city.

Calling the killing of Parvez Ahmad "deeply unfortunate and regrettable," Abdullah echoed Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s call for accountability and justice, emphasising that the use of force by law enforcement agencies must be responsible and proportionate.

Parvez Ahmad (21), a Gujjar hailing from the Nikki Tawi area of Jammu, was killed in a crossfire when police were allegedly chasing drug peddlers in the Satwari area on Thursday. His killing has sparked protests by the community, with his family accusing the police of murdering an "innocent" man in a "staged" encounter.

"This tragic loss of life cannot be brushed aside. It is imperative that a swift and impartial inquiry be initiated so that the truth comes to light and those responsible are held accountable," Abdullah said.

He extended his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the family of Muhammad Parvez in this hour of immense grief. Justice must prevail," he said.

Abdullah also cautioned that such incidents have previously caused irreparable damage to public trust and societal harmony, and urged authorities to prevent their recurrence.