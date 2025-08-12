Farooq Abdullah condemns vandalisation of UP mausoleum

Srinagar, Aug 12 (PTI) National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah Tuesday condemned the vandalisation of a Sufi tomb in Uttar Pradesh, calling it a deliberate attempt to inflame communal passions and undermine the country's secular foundations.

Members of Hindu right-wing outfits created a ruckus at a mausoleum in Fatehpur district on Monday, claiming it to be a temple site where they had the right to pray.

Police booked more than 150 people for damaging public property and disturbing the peace.

"The desecration of any place of worship is unacceptable, but the targeting of a Sufi shrine, which represents India's age-old tradition of syncretic culture and spiritual inclusivity, is particularly distressing, Abdullah said in a statement.

He called the incident a "deliberate attempt" to inflame communal passions and undermine the country's secular foundations.

"This is not just an attack on a tomb but on the very idea of India as a land where multiple faiths have coexisted peacefully for centuries," he said.

Abdullah said Sufi shrines and tombs across the country have long stood as symbols of communal harmony, drawing people from all religions, castes and backgrounds.

These sites embody India's unique blend of spiritual traditions and must be preserved as shared heritage, he said.

The NC president warned that such actions not only provoke unrest but also play into the hands of those trying to divide the nation.

"Such acts sow seeds of discord and intolerance, which are detrimental to the unity and peace of the country," he said, adding, "I urge both the UP government and the central authorities to identify and punish the culprits without delay." There must be no leniency towards those who seek to disrupt communal harmony, he added.

Abdullah also called upon religious and community leaders to collectively denounce such acts and work toward strengthening the values of tolerance and coexistence.

"India's strength lies in its diversity. We must stand united against hatred and ensure that no one is allowed to damage the soul of our nation," he added. PTI SSB KSS KSS