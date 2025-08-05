Farooq Abdullah condoles demise of ex-JK governor Satyapal Malik

Srinagar, Aug 5 (PTI) National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday expressed grief over the passing away of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik.

In his condolence message, Abdullah said he was deeply saddened by Malik's demise who breathed his last at a hospital in Delhi earlier in the day after a prolonged illness. Malik was 79.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and supporters during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace," Abdullah, the former chief minister of the erstwhile state of J-K, added.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, also a former chief minister of the erstwhile state, also expressed grief over Malik's passing away, and said his contribution to public life will always be remembered.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Satyapal Malik, former governor and senior public servant. His contribution to public life will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," Azad, the chief of Democratic Progressive Azad Party, said.

"My deepest condolences to the family of Satya Pal Malik, who passed away today. May his soul rest in eternal peace," Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said. PTI SSB NB