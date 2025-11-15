Farooq Abdullah condoles loss of life in accidental blast at JK police station

Srinagar, Nov 15 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday expressed deep anguish over the accidental blast in Nowgam police station, which claimed nine lives and left 32 others injured, and urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to extend every possible assistance to the affected families.

He also prayed for the swift and complete recovery of all those injured in the incident.

The ruling party in Jammu and Kashmir, in a statement, said Farooq Abdullah conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and expressed profound sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

He urged the administration to extend every possible assistance to the affected families and ensure that comprehensive support reaches them without delay, the statement said.

The NC president expressed hope that the injured recover soon and that the families of the deceased find strength in this moment of immense grief.

The explosion occurred around 11:20 pm on Friday when a specialised team was extracting samples from a large and "unstable" cache of explosives confiscated in connection with an ongoing 'white-collar' terror module investigation.

A bulk of the explosives was stored securely in an open area at the Nowgam police station.

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Nalin Prabhat and MHA Joint Secretary (Kashmir) Prashant Lokhande said the incident occurred while officials were handling samples of the large cache of explosives seized in connection with the Jaish-e-Mohammed 'white-collar' terror module case in Haryana's Faridabad. PTI SSB NSD