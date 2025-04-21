Farooq Abdullah flags drugs menace in J-K, seeks harshest punishment for peddlers

Jammu, Apr 21 (PTI) National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah on Monday voiced concern over the escalating drugs menace in Jammu and Kashmir, labelling it a significant threat to the region's youngsters and their future.

He also laid stress on the need for a robust and resolute response to the issue.

"Drugs are a big problem for us. Our children are being ruined by it. Our future is falling into darkness because of it. We have to wage a big war against it, in a very strong manner. We must eliminate this menace completely," he told reporters after inaugurating a cricket tournament.

Responding to queries about Pakistan's alleged involvement in pushing narcotics into Jammu and Kashmir as part of a broader narco-terrorism strategy, Abdullah said, "We know about it. It is not a new thing. There are people among us who are part of it and we need to strongly crack down on them." He also called for concerted efforts to combat the menace.

"There are people who are involved in this and are selling drugs here. We must bring them down and give them the harshest punishment possible. They are jeopardising our future," the former chief minister of the erstwhile state said.

Abdullah declined to comment on the Pakistan Army chief's recent remarks on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, saying, "I am not a Pakistani and cannot speak on behalf of a Pakistani general. Please direct your enquiries to him." Addressing a diaspora event recently, Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir had said, "Our stance is very clear. It (Kashmir) was our jugular vein, it will be our jugular vein, and we will not forget it. We will not leave our Kashmiri brothers in their heroic struggle." The event was attended by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, senior ministers and Pakistanis living abroad.

Abdullah also expressed confidence about statehood restoration. "We will get our powers and statehood back. It has been promised in Parliament. It will definitely come." Asked about differences in the National Conference, especially after comments by Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Abdullah said, "It is an internal matter." He, however, declined to comment on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks abroad regarding the Election Commission. "Please do not ask me questions about Rahul Gandhi. I have no comments on it." PTI AB SZM SZM