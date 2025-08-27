Farooq Abdullah grieves deaths in Jammu floods, urges Centre to supplement relief efforts

Srinagar, Aug 27 (PTI) National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday expressed sorrow over the floods that have devastated several areas of the Jammu region and led to many deaths.

Thirty pilgrims died in a landslide while trekking to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.

He offered his condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

"The timely reachout and rescue operations undertaken by the administration have saved countless lives and brought much-needed relief to those stranded," he said.

Abdullah urged the central government to immediately release financial and logistical assistance to aid the relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction efforts.

"This is a time for unity and collective action. The people of Jammu need the full support of both the local administration and the Centre," he said.

The NC chief appealed to NGOs, civil society, and the general public to support the relief efforts. PTI SSB VN VN