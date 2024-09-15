Farooq Abdullah hits back at PM, says he is misleading people

Srinagar, Sep 15 (PTI) Former chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "misleading" the nation by claiming that terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir will rise again if the National Conference-Congress alliance came to power in the Union territory.

"I want to ask the PM that their government has been ruling for the past five years since the abrogation of Article 370. They used to say that Article 370 is responsible for terrorism here but today there is no Article 370. Where did this terrorism come from?" the NC leader said.

"Where are these guns coming from which are killing civilians and martyring the soldiers. Today, it is not our government. Let him answer this," Abdullah told reporters while campaigning for party candidate Omar Abdullah in Ganderbal assembly segment.

His remarks came a day after PM Modi cautioned the people against bringing the NC, Congress and the PDP back to power, alleging their policies had prepared the ground for terrorism, stifled young leadership and "hollowed out" J-K.

The former chief minister said the prime minister should know that when he points an accusing finger at others, three fingers are pointing at him.

"Those who are levelling allegations against us I want to tell them that when you point one finger at us, three are pointing towards you as well.What have you done? You are misleading people, you are lying every day," he added.

Asked about criticism that rigging in the 1987 elections led to eruption of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah said he did not ask separatists to take to violence.

"I did not make them separatists. The NC did not make them. They talk for Pakistan. Those who were raising Pakistan zindabad and talking about holding a plebiscite are today sitting in their camp. Why don't you ask them where those slogans of establishing Nizam-e-Mustafa (Shariah law). They are sitting with BJP and RSS," he added.

On the Jamaat-e-Islami contesting elections, he said it is a good thing.

"Instead of beating around the bush, it is better they come out in the open and we will see where they stand," he added.

Asked about Lok Sabha member Sheikh Abdul Rashid's criticism of the National Conference and other parties, Abdullah asked: "Why was he not released earlier? Why now? He has been released to fragment the Muslims and finish their voice. He is with BJP and RSS".