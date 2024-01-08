Farooq Abdullah hopes end of hatred against Muslims with Ram temple consecration

Jammu, Jan 8 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday expressed hope the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22 will pave the way for an end to the hatred against the Muslim community in the country. Abdullah asserted that he had always praised Lord Ram from his heart.

“Who goes or not (to attend the consecration event in Ayodhya) is their choice…I hope that with the opening of the temple doors, the hearts of the people will also open and the hatred, which is spread against the Muslims will end. This is my prayer and the lord will hear my voice,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a public meeting here.

The former chief minister said he is not afraid of criticism or losing votes on his remarks about Lord Ram “Ram is as much mine as yours. I have gone through a translation of the holy Quran by a Pakistani scholar and he has also talked about Ram saying he wanted all to move together with brotherhood and love," said Abdullah.

“Mahatma Gandhi used to say that he wants India to be Ram ‘Rajya’. There is nothing wrong with it. I have sung ‘bhajan’ (praises) of Ram in various temples over the years from my heart and I am not afraid of anyone’s criticism or losing vote bank because I know if we have to save Bharat and the state (J&K), we have to join our hands to move forward,” he added.

Abdullah said that all people have to stand before the almighty after death and the doors of heaven will only open when you testify that “we have done a right thing” or otherwise everyone will go to hell.

Without naming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the National Conference chief said the elections are near and there are some who will come and seek votes on the Ram temple chanting “Jai Siya Ram".

“They are the ones who are differentiating people on the basis of religion, caste and creed and spreading hatred,” he said. PTI TAS AS AS