Farooq Abdullah inspects flood situation in River Jhelum

Srinagar, Sept 3 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday visited the Zero Bridge area of Srinagar to review the flood situation in River Jhelum.

"JKNC President Dr Farooq Abdullah along with Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and Advisor to Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani-Sogami visited Zero Bridge to review the prevailing flood situation," the party said in a Facebook post.

It said the leaders also stopped by the flood control room at Zero Bridge, where officers briefed them on the emerging situation and the measures underway to prevent potential flooding.

National Conference headquarters Nawa-e-Subah is located close to the banks of River Jhelum, which is currently flowing above the flood declaration mark. PTI MIJ RUK RUK