Farooq Abdullah meet Iran's deputy ambassador, offers condolences on Khamenei's death

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah met Iranian Deputy Ambassador Mohammad Fathali here on Tuesday and offered his condolences over the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

During a 30-minute meeting, Abdullah expressed hope that the war would come to an end soon and that people would be relieved of their suffering.

Expressing his solidarity with the people of Iran, the veteran politician said it is not only the region that is suffering, but the entire world has also been engulfed in an unwanted crisis.

"My prayers and solidarity are with the people of Iran," Abdullah, a former union minister, also wrote in the visitors' book.

He was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MPs from Jammu and Kashmir Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan, Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo and Gurwinder Singh Oberoi. The trio visited the Iranian mission on Monday and signed the condolence book at the embassy.

The conflict in West Asia entered its 11th day on Tuesday. Iran has named Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Supreme Leader following the death of his father, Ali Khamenei, signalling defiance amid the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel.

The war has so far killed over 1,700 people in Iran, Lebanon and Israel. PTI SKL NSD