Farooq Abdullah praises J-K govt's efforts to revive tourism in aftermath of Pahalgam attack

Srinagar, Sep 29 (PTI) National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Monday welcomed the reopening of more tourist destinations across Jammu and Kashmir, and lauded the state government for its efforts to revive tourism in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

The NC chief extended warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and all those across the globe who admire the region for its unmatched natural beauty and rich cultural heritage on World Tourism Day, according to an official statement.

World Tourism Day was observed on September 27.

He said as the world celebrates the importance of tourism, it is a moment of reflection and renewed commitment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, where tourism is not merely an economic activity but a source of livelihood for thousands and an essential part of our social fabric.

He lauded the Omar Abdullah-led government for its role in "reviving the tourism sector during challenging times", particularly in the aftermath of the Pahalgam tragedy.

"The Omar Abdullah-led administration responded swiftly and effectively to restore tourist confidence, thereby reaffirming J&K's reputation as a safe and welcoming destination. These efforts laid a strong foundation for sustainable and long-term tourism growth," the senior Abdullah said.

Welcoming the reopening of more tourist destinations, the NC president emphasised the need for inclusive development, urging equal focus on regions such as Chenab and Pir Panjal.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday ordered the reopening of several destinations in Jammu and Kashmir that had been closed in the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

The NC chief stressed the importance of sustainable tourism models that protect the environment and preserve local culture.

"Let this World Tourism Day be a reminder of our shared duty to build a peaceful, progressive, and welcoming Jammu and Kashmir, where every visitor feels valued, and every citizen benefits from tourism-led growth," he said. PTI SSB RHL