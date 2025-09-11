Farooq Abdullah prevented by police from meeting AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 11 (PTI) Drama unfolded at the circuit house here as police prevented former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah from meeting AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh.

The police had locked the gates of the circuit house as the AAP MP had plans to protest against the arrest and slapping of PSA on Mehraj Malik, the MLA from Doda.

The police did not allow Abdullah, a three-time chief minister of the state, from entering the premises.

"This is the situation here ... there is an elected government in place but the LG seems to own it. The nation must be made aware of this situation," Abdullah said.

The National Conference president said Singh had not come to pelt stones or fire guns.

"A man wants to talk within the Constitution but he is not allowed to ... He (Singh) has been my friend in Parliament and you are not permitting even to exchange courtesies. This is not your fault but of the LG," he said.

Singh on the other side climbed the gate asking the police personnel for reasons for not allowing Abdullah to meet him.

"He is (former) MP, several times been the CM and I am also an MP ... what is the problem? What is the crime? Why are you not allowing us to meet," Singh asked. PTI MIJ ZMN