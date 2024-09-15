Farooq Abdullah rides auto to campaign for party candidate in Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 15 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday took an auto rickshaw ride to pass through the narrow lanes of downtown Srinagar to address an election rally in support of party candidate Tanvir Sadiq.
Abdullah, a former chief minister, was seen sitting in the auto rickshaw decorated with party flags and accompanied by one of his personal security officers and the candidate.
The other members of his security team and party supporters walked alongside through the narrow lane with NC red flag with a symbol of plough in white hanging overhead.
The security team equipped with bullet proof sheet surrounded Abdullah as he alighted from the auto to enter the election rally venue at Dagga Mohalla Rainawari which is part of the Zadibal assembly constituency.
Abdullah was greeted by ‘wanwun’ (folk songs) by women supporters as young party workers danced and chanted slogans to welcome him. PTI SKL KVK KVK