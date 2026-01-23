Farooq Abdullah seeks compensation for people affected by inclement weather

Srinagar, Jan 23 (PTI) Ruling National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Friday urged the administration to remain alert and responsive, seeking relief and compensation for those who have suffered losses due to inclement weather.

In a statement issued here, Abdullah also called upon party legislators and office bearers to step out and stand firmly with the people during the prevailing spell of inclement weather.

"The much-awaited precipitation has brought relief to the land and its people, offering respite after prolonged dryness," Abdullah said.

He urged the administration to remain alert and responsive, ensuring that essential civic amenities reach every household without disruption.

The NC chief called for immediate outreach to families affected by gusty winds and adverse conditions and sought compensation for those who have suffered losses. PTI SSB APL APL