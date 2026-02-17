Farooq Abdullah seeks national unity for peace in Kashmir

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 17 (PTI) Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah, on Tuesday appealed for the country to stand together to fight for peace and dignity of the people of his state.

Abdullah was speaking at the valedictory function of Vision-2031, an international seminar on development and democracy organised by the Kerala State Planning Commission here.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who listened keenly to the emotionally charged speech of the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, gave him a warm hug after he returned to his seat following the address.

"We look at you and we say to ourselves, Allah, when will you wake up so that we can also walk freely, talk freely, think freely. That's what democracy is--of the people, for the people, by the people... our children and our people who suffered, continue to suffer, even now in the north, yes, calling them Pakistanis.

"Our children, studying in schools and colleges and universities, have to pay a heavy price. When will this end," Abdullah, the National Conference leader said, with tears welling up in his eyes and his voice choking He said, thanking God, that the South still remains free from communal forces that have been trying to polarise the nation.

"I took this journey at 90 years of age, to tell you, think of us, pray for us so that we can get out of this tragedy that we are facing today in the north. Thank God South is still free, and I hope it remains free and develops and gets stronger. We get strength from you," Abdullah said.

Lamenting what may be in store for Jammu and Kashmir, which predominantly depends on horticulture and tourism for its revenue, in light of India's trade agreement with the US, Abdullah said that the Union Government has not yet provided any clarity on the agreement.

"You see the recent agreement with America, we are frightened. We don't have oil, we don't have gas, we have the natural beauty that God has given us. Now look at what is happening, if that is correct, because they have not explained to this day what that agreement is. We are horticultural producers. What will happen to our apples, to our walnuts, to our almonds," he asked.

He said that India is being "dictated" to on whether it should buy Russian oil and on what it should buy and sell, and at what price.

Strongly criticising the BJP and the RSS for trying to "communally divide people" purely for electoral victory, Abdullah said that the abrogation of Article 370 and the conversion of Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory have not put an end to terrorism.

"But now I ask you, from August 2019 has terrorism disappeared? Has it gone? Have you forgotten Pulwama, where our 40 brave soldiers died. Have you forgotten Pahalgam? Have you forgotten recently? Udhampur," Abdullah asked.

He said the BJP always maintained that article 370 was the reason for terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

"They said the article 370 which had been bestowed on Kashmir created terrorism. That was their main factor. And what happened, They blew (sic) this drum all over the nation, and you bought it," Abdhullah said.

He said his state was turned into a Union Territory, and the Assembly is rendered completely powerless.

"You pass bills. They get stuck with the Lieutenant Governor. To this day, business rules have not been completed and given to the state," he said.

Abdullah also came down heavily against the Union Government's alleged attempt to centralise everything and to "unconstitutionally intervene" in the powers of the state governments.

"India is supposed to be a federal country, where states have their power and Centre has its power, and both blend together for a better future. But today, things are not the same. Today, the Centre controls everything. Even jumps into the things that states had and we pay a heavy price," Abdullah alleged.

He also wondered how Kerala had managed to stay on the path of development despite the constraints imposed by the Centre, and asked Vijayan about it.

"I wondered when the chief minister spoke here, how with all the constraints from the Centre, they've been able to develop the state where poverty has nearly disappeared. This was really something wonderful to hear," Abdullah said.

He said it was not the India that the freedom fighters fought for as they fought for an India that is for everyone.

"This is not the democracy people fought for. Our forefathers did not drive Britishers out of this nation for a democracy where we would be prisoners. They fought for India, India for all, irrespective of where you belong, what you eat, the way you live, where you pray, who you pray to. That was the battle they fought. If Gandhi arises again, he will be ashamed of what has happened to this nation," Abdullah said.

He also expressed happiness over the way Kerala is treating its people and people of this nation.

"Mr. Chief Minister, what I admire is the way your state continues to respect every religion, every human being, not only of Kerala, but of the entire nation," he added. PTI KPK TGB SA