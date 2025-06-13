Farooq Abdullah urges MEA to ensure safety of Kashmiri students in Iran

Srinagar, Jun 13 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Friday urged the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety of Kashmiri students in Iran, which was attacked by Israel.

Israel carried out strikes early Friday that took out top military officers and hit nuclear and missile sites in Iran, raising the potential for an all-out war between the two bitter Middle East adversaries. It appeared to be the most significant attack Iran has faced since its 1980s war with Iraq.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also called on Israel and Iran to exercise restraint and avoid any further escalation.

"Every step must be taken to ensure the safety and well-being of Kashmiri students studying in Iran. Their families are deeply worried, and we stand with them in this difficult time," he said.

Abdullah emphasised the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving tensions between the two nations.

"Both sides must refrain from taking any escalatory steps. Existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards de-escalation and address the underlying issues," the NC president said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the external affairs ministry said India is "deeply concerned" over the recent developments between Iran and Israel and is "closely monitoring" the evolving situation. PTI SSB RHL