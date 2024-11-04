Farooq Abdullah visits Srinagar hospital to enquire about those injured in grenade attack

Srinagar, Nov 4 (PTI) National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Monday visited the SMHS Hospital here to enquire about the health condition of those injured in the grenade attack at a flea market in the heart of the city a day back.

A party spokesperson said Abdullah urged the hospital authorities to ensure all necessary medical facilities for their swift recovery.

NC MLA from Pampore Hasnain Masoodi accompanied Abdullah.

Earlier, the NC chief visited the residence of Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in the Nigeen locality of the city to offer his condolences over the passing of Umar Farooq's relative Mirwaiz Moulvi Mohammad Ahmed Shah in Pakistan's Rawalpindi.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq claimed that he was put under house arrest and prevented from attending a scheduled condolence gathering for his departed relative.

The gathering was to take place at the family's ancestral house Mirwaiz Manzil Rajouri Kadal, followed by a prayer in absentia at the Central Jamia Masjid Srinagar, he said in a statement.

Mirwaiz claimed the administration not only closed the historic Mirwaiz Manzil at Rajouri Kadal here, "but also locked down the central Jamia Masjid, not allowing the absentia funeral prayer".

He questioned "Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's frequent claims of creating a 'Naya Kashmir'", saying such claims are "hollow when a basic human right to condole collectively is suppressed and religious rites for the deceased banned". PTI SSB IJT