Srinagar, Nov 8 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Friday observed the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly proceedings from the Speaker's gallery on the last day of the first session.

Advertisment

"I see a very prominent personality Dr Farooq Abdullah in the Speaker's gallery. I request all members to join me in welcoming him," Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said.

The first session of the new assembly began on Monday and is scheduled to end on Friday. PTI MIJ TIR TIR