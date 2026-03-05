Farooq flays US-Israel strikes on Iran

Katra/Jammu, Mar 5 (PTI) Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Thursday slammed the US-Israel strikes on Iran, and said no country has the right to impose its control over another nation.

The National Conference president also said that it was the responsibility of the Union government to present its position on the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

“Iran is an independent country. America attacked it; that is wrong. It is wrong to invade any other country. No country has the right to impose its control over another nation. They have done it with Venezuela too. It is unfortunate,” he told reporters here. Warning of wider consequences, he said the impact of the ongoing war could be felt across the world in the coming days and cautioned that the situation might escalate into a larger global conflict, possibly even a Third World War.

“It may lead to something bigger, and in the end it can start a Third World War. We do not know about it,” he said, adding the situation should be handled with responsibility.

Referring to public sentiment over the developments, he said there is anger among Muslims but stressed that protests should remain peaceful.

“Muslims have anger. Protests should take place, but they should be peaceful,” he added.

Kashmir valley has witnessed protests against the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamnei in US-Israel joint strikes.

Replying to another question on the stand of the country, he said it was the responsibility of the Government of India to present its position.