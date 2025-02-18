Farooq Ganderbali rejoins BJP after 20 years in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 18 (PTI) Farooq Ganderbali, a former BJP leader from Kashmir, rejoined the party on Tuesday after more than 20 years.

Ganderbali had served as the BJYM Kashmir President from 1998 to 2003. Later, he contested the assembly election from Ganderbal in 2008 as an independent candidate against National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.

"His rejoining the BJP after 20 years marks a renewed wave of support for the party in Kashmir, reaffirming his commitment to the party’s vision of development, stability, and peace in the region," said J&K BJP president Sat Sharma.

Sharma, along with other senior party leaders, welcomed Ganderbali into the party fold.

He added that Ganderbali's return to the BJP comes at a time when a large number of people in Kashmir are stepping forward to align with the party, signaling their trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party's policies for Jammu and Kashmir.